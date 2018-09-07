Four previously undisclosed areas covering 27,300 square metres at Hong Kong’s new high-speed rail terminus were revealed by the government late on Thursday night, days after media reports on a “secret” underground level sparked concern in the city.

The hidden floor, coded B5 in the design plan, is located under the B4 Platform Level of the West Kowloon terminus. To allay fears that other such spaces exist in the station and might be controlled by mainland authorities, transport authorities issued a statement on the remaining “back of house” locations and what they contained.

These levels contain offices, ventilation and air-conditioning facilities, refuse collection and switch rooms, dining rooms and other such amenities, officials said.



The concern over such spaces stems from an ongoing controversy over the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link’s “co-location” immigration arrangement. Since Tuesday, a 105,000 square metre port area inside the station has been subject to the complete jurisdiction of the mainland authorities except for six “reserved issues”, including maintenance of the terminus and safety of the 26km local section of the link.

Reports on the “secret” B5 level prompted Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Tuesday morning to order the relevant government departments and railway operator MTR Corporation to promptly respond to any public concerns over the issue to avoid unnecessary worry. Lam also dismissed the idea that the level was “mysterious”.

“If you’ve stayed at hotels before, you would know hotels have [facilities] called ‘back of house’, where maintenance is carried out,” she said.

On Tuesday night, the Transport and Housing Authority issued a statement confirming the existence of the B5 level, where there are plant rooms for air conditioning, drainage and sewage systems.

“It is actually a back of house service corridor,” the bureau said in its statement. “This is not an area for passenger use and is not within the mainland port area.”

“There is therefore no question of covering up the matter,” the statement continued.

At about midnight on Thursday, the bureau further revealed that other than B5, there were four more back of house areas in the terminus above each of the underground levels from B1 to B4.

In the 14 public documents and reports on the high-speed rail submitted by the government to the Legislative Council’s railways subcommittee over the past two years, the B5 level was mentioned only once without elaboration in a quarterly report in September 2016. The other four levels were never mentioned.

The five interlayers add up to a total of 30,400 square metres, or about 28 per cent of the area of a typical floor in the terminus, according to the bureau.

On these levels, there are offices for railway operators, ventilation and air-conditioning facilities, refuse collection and switch rooms, public dining areas and passageways connecting to Lin Cheung Road and the subway.

The areas are for use during rescue and evacuation only and are not subject to the mainland authorities’ management or jurisdiction, the bureau said.

“All exits and entrances to back of house areas, including relevant passageways, doors and lifts that connect with the public areas or the mainland port area in the [West Kowloon terminus] are locked by security systems,” the statement said.

The West Kowloon terminus will officially open in 16 days, with the first rides on the HK$84.4 billion (US$10.7 billion) high-speed rail link commissioned for September 23.

Yick Chi-ming, chairman of the Legco’s Panel on Transport, said the committee sent a letter to the bureau on Tuesday requesting a meeting with officials before the terminus and the rail link are open for service.

“When the officials come to the panel again, I hope they will keep nothing up their sleeves any more,” said Yick, who is also a member of the Legco railways subcommittee.

“How the government has been handling the case is not ideal,” he added. “All infrastructures have such back of house areas. There is nothing secretive. The bureau should disclose all the details as soon as possible.”

Tanya Chan Suk-chong, Yick’s colleague on both the panel and the subcommittee, said she was highly doubtful of the MTR Corporation’s capability to efficiently manage the back of house areas and the doors connecting them with the mainland port area.

“The MTR Corporation has no experience in managing border lines at checkpoints,” Chan said. “There are hundreds of doors between the Hong Kong and mainland port areas, including those connecting the B5 and B4 levels. How can the MTR Corporation make sure that all these doors will be watched closely around the clock?”

Chan said the way the government had disclosed the new information was “contemptible”.

“It didn’t learn a lesson after the B5 level was reported on Monday midnight. And it was pretending to come clean on its own accord last night after local media followed up on the level,” she said.

According to the transport authorities’ disclosures this week, the five back of house areas are: