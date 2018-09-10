More than 100 people stood in line for tickets to the first high-speed trains departing from Hong Kong before they went on sale at 8am on Monday.

Some had waited for as long as two full days at Austin MTR station in Kowloon for a chance to travel to and from 17 mainland cities on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link starting from September 23.

Each individual can buy up to eight tickets – for trains running during the link’s first 10 days of operation – upon presenting their original identity documents, including the travel permit to the mainland for Hongkongers and the second-generation ID for mainland residents.

Retired civil servant Leung Shing, 72, was the first non-media person in the queue, though there were dozens of reporters ahead of him. He had been waiting since dawn on Saturday to buy eight tickets – for round trips to Shenzhen North for four people – on the high-speed rail link's first day of commission.

A woman in her 60s surnamed Tso said she was Leung's friend and would be using two of the eight tickets Leung was queuing for.

“I have been a collector of special tickets. I think the tickets for the first high-speed train departing from Hong Kong are meaningful,” she said.

“I don't know what is so great about the express rail link, but I want to try it,” Leung said. “I have never travelled on a high-speed train, and it's the first in Hong Kong.”

Leung said he did not have plans for what to do when he arrived at Shenzhen North, but he believed the trip would broaden his horizons.

“My family says I am a fool [to queue for such a long time]," he said. “But I think it's worthwhile, because I won't be able to buy tickets for the first train otherwise.”

A man surnamed Poon, who was also in line, said he intended to buy a pair of tickets for a round trip to Shaoguan in the north of Guangdong province.

“The first day of [the express rail link's] operation will be a public holiday, so I would like to take a short trip,” he said.

Edward Wong, 30, said he had been in the queue since 3pm on Sunday to buy two one-way tickets for himself and a friend on the very first train to Shenzhen North. Wong, a rail enthusiast, said it was worth lining up early to be among the first to try the “fast and stable” high-speed train.

“I didn't expect reporters to have to wait in the queue just like us. Such arrangements by the MTR Corporation are rather special,” Wong said. “It's a bit chaotic but still acceptable.”