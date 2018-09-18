More than 50 bus routes and at least 19 main roads remained closed or suspended on Tuesday morning, two days after Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong.

Several communities were without, or with limited, bus services, including The Peak, parts of Southern District and Braemar Hill on Hong Kong Island, and Sai Sha Road in Sai Kung.

Main roads that remained closed included the slow eastbound lane of Queen's Road East Central near Stubbs Road and all lanes of a section of Victoria Road on Hong Kong Island; the San Tin section of Castle Peak Road and San Tin Highway in the New Territories, part of Ching Cheung Road, Prince Edward Road West, Argyle Street, the eastbound lanes on Boundary Street, and a section of Canton Road in Kowloon.

The Transport Department said it aimed to clear these roads, many of which were blocked by fallen trees, by Wednesday.

The department said most of the city’s major roads had been cleared of obstacles.

“Motorists are advised to exercise tolerance and patience and drive carefully,” a spokesman said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor came under fire on Monday for underestimating the chaos at major MTR train stations due to widespread destruction brought by Mangkhut. The typhoon is the city’s strongest storm on record and toppled some 1,500 trees, damaged 170 sets of traffic lights and injured hundreds of people.

The Transport Department said most of the city’s 640 bus routes had resumed service, including 253 with normal service. They included 72 routes in the New Territories West, 35 in Kowloon, 34 on Hong Kong Island, 32 routes crossing Victoria Harbour, 54 at the airport and on Lantau and 26 in the New Territories East.

A total of 331 routes had been diverted or were operating with limited services, while 56 remained suspended due to fallen trees and other obstacles.

MTR trains, including the East Rail and Light Rail, had resumed normal services by Tuesday morning.

For ferries, First Ferry services between North Point and Kowloon City had resumed, but would not stop at Hung Hom.

First Ferry’s inter-islands route, sailing between Peng Chau and Cheung Chau, and between Mui Wo and Chi Ma Wan on Lantau, was expected to resume service on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Hong Kong struggled to get back on its feet after Mangkhut mauled the city over the weekend and left more than 1,000 sections of road blocked by trees or flood debris.

Officials and utility companies appealed for public understanding as they raced against time to repair train tracks, ferry piers and power lines.

Transport commissioner Mable Chan had said on Monday that the department’s goal was to get the clearing-up work done in most main routes by 5am on Tuesday, adding that smaller roads and certain routes in the North and Sai Kung districts would take more time.

