If you’ve ever been refused boarding to a flight because your name was spelled wrong on the ticket, you might take comfort from this fairly glaring error on the side of a Cathay Pacific plane. Or should that be “Cathay Paciic”?

On Wednesday morning, photos emerged of a plane for the Hong Kong carrier, with its distinctive green livery missing an “F”.

Taking the fuselage foul-up with good grace, Cathay Pacific posted on its Facebook page: “Oops this special livery won’t last long! She’s going back to the shop!”

Shown the typo, an engineer for Haeco, a sister company of the airline, was baffled by how such a mistake could have happened.

“The spacing is too on-point for a mishap. We have stencils. Should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake I think,” the engineer said.

The error was likely to be expensive, costing several thousand dollars to fix.

It was unclear whether a Cathay Pacific engineer or someone from Haeco was to blame.

Suleman Siddiqui, posting on the Hong Kong Aviation Discussion Board Facebook forum, was unamused.

“Maybe have your painters be literate in English. That would be a good idea,” he wrote.

It is not the first time the airline has stumbled over a paint job. A few years ago, one of the earliest planes to be painted in the airline’s current branding had its green “brushwing” logo – just behind the cockpit, on the outside of the plane – painted back to front.

