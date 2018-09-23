NewsHong KongTransport
Three rescued after jumping from burning boat in Hong Kong

Police source says they leapt from vessel off Ap Lei Chau

PUBLISHED : Sunday, 23 September, 2018, 2:36pm
UPDATED : Sunday, 23 September, 2018, 2:41pm

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam

Three people have been rescued in Hong Kong after jumping for their lives from a burning boat on Sunday morning.

The vessel, located near the Aberdeen Typhoon Shelters off Ap Lei Chau, caught fire, according to an incident report filed with police at 1.18pm.

It was understood the three had been rescued and seen jumping from the boat. They did not require hospital treatment.

Police said the fire had been mostly put out.

More to follow

 

