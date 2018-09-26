Legislators from the two biggest pro-establishment parties in Hong Kong have called on the government to give greater consideration to transport when developing land for housing, as a five-month public consultation on the issue ended on Wednesday.

“A lot of the land options are in the New Territories, but the infrastructure there cannot accommodate such capacity,” Edward Lau Kwok-fan, of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said on a radio programme.

Lau said transport in New Territories East, a largely rural area with several new towns, was congested and relied heavily on the East Rail line and Tolo Highway to connect residents with urban areas.

Lawmaker Alice Mak Mei-kuen, from the Federation of Trade Unions, said the government needed a comprehensive plan for land development to help ease the housing crisis in Hong Kong – a city consistently rated the world’s least affordable property market.

“The government thinks housing problems are solved when land is reclaimed and homes are built,” Mak said. “It does not look at transport and the overall development of an area.”



A five-month public consultation exercise on 18 options to increase land supply ended on Wednesday.

Lau said these options should be prioritised based on the amount of land they would provide.

But Mak believed it was important for the government to think long term and hold onto land reserves, so it could then reassess every 10 years how they should be used.

“The government needs to provide an overall policy,” Mak said. “It shouldn’t be so short-sighted as to take land for housing only when there is a shortage.”

The FTU supported redeveloping Fanling golf course into space for public housing, Mak added.

She suggested building a new course on a restored landfill site in Tseung Kwan O and expanding Kau Sai Chau public golf course to host international events.

But Lau said residents in North district were concerned about this option as the Fanling course was near a roundabout in Sheung Shui which may be unable to handle a large increase in traffic brought by new housing estates.

Too much time had been spent mulling the golf course option, Lau said, since it would provide less than a tenth of the estimated 1,200 hectares required for the city’s development over the next decade.

A preliminary report on the consultation was submitted to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor on Monday. The government-appointed task force in charge of the consultation said developing brownfield sites was the only option that had received widespread public support.