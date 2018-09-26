A former senior government official facing bribery charges concerning hundreds of thousands of dollars has left the Hong Kong Airport Authority, it was revealed on Tuesday.

An authority spokesman gave scant details of Wilson Fung Wing-yip’s departure.

“Mr Wilson Fung has left the service of the Airport Authority,” he said. The authority refused to say when it would seek a replacement.

Fung, 55, was executive director of the authority’s corporate development branch from August 2010. He was suspended on August 31 this year, when the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) charged him with bribery and misconduct in public office.

The ICAC alleged that in 2014, when he was deputy secretary for economic development and labour, Fung had “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse” accepted HK$510,000 (US$65,300) from Chan Ung-iok, a Macau businesswoman.

Co-accused to testify against Patrick Ho in US bribery trial

Chan, sister-in-law of gaming tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, was director of Helicopters Hong Kong, Hong Kong Express Airways and Heli Express. At the time, Fung also headed the Aviation Division of the Economic Development and Labour Bureau, and the allocation of air traffic rights came under his purview.

The ICAC investigation concluded the HK$510,000 sum was a reward to Fung for “being or remaining favourably disposed” to Chan and the three companies.

The former official is married to Betty Fung Ching Suk-yee, who heads the government’s Policy Innovation and Coordination Office.

The case concerning Wilson Fung and Chan was first mentioned in court early this month. The two were on bail, and set to return to court in November.