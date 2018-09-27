Hongkongers who qualify for a transport subsidy will have to visit designated venues to collect it because of a memory space shortage on the city’s e-payment Octopus card system, the Transport and Housing Bureau has revealed.

The Public Transport Fare Subsidy Scheme, which is set to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2019, will benefit more than 2.2 million Hongkongers who spend more than HK$400 (US$51) a month on public transport.

However, in a report submitted to the Legislative Council on Monday, the bureau said eligible commuters would not be able to have their subsidy automatically added to their Octopus card at ticket gates.

“The hardware currently used by the relevant operators does not have enough memory space to store and process the data files,” the bureau said in the report.

Instead, commuters would have to collect the subsidy by tapping their Octopus card on dedicated readers at 1,749 designated venues around the city, including 50 Octopus Service Points, 94 MTR stations, five Light Rail Customers Service Centres and about 1,600 convenience stores and supermarkets.

The subsidy could also be collected through the Octopus mobile application.

“A year after the implementation of the scheme, the government will review the scheme’s operation and effectiveness,” the bureau said.

Under the scheme, announced in Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor’s Policy Address in 2017, the subsidy would be 25 per cent of public travel expenses exceeding HK$400 a month, capped at HK$300, costing the government about HK$2.3 billion a year.

According to the report, the Octopus system currently operates in offline mode and all transactions, including the automatic add-value, involve only transmission between the cards and the readers, without connecting to the network.

For an automatic subsidy collection to be provided at the ticket gates, the card readers would need to first download data files related to the subsidy, including card numbers and subsidy amounts from the central service each month to verify the entitlement.

“This will substantially extend the time required for completing the transactions [of fares and different concessionary schemes],” the bureau said, without providing an estimation of extra time needed.

Despite the limitation, the government insisted “it is more appropriate to implement the scheme through the existing system at the current stage”, arguing the Octopus card was more widely used in the city than other electronic payments.

Some 99 per cent of Hongkongers aged between 15 and 64 own an Octopus card and the contactless payment covers all public transport in the city, as well as many convenience stories and supermarkets.

An Octopus Cards Limited spokeswoman said the company had no additional information to provide.