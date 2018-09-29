A video showing airline staff hurling passengers’ luggage as they take it off a plane at Hong Kong airport has gone viral on social media over the past two days.

In a 37-second video posted on Facebook on September 27, two men are seen throwing a dozen bags from a conveyor one by one into a cart.

The bags include suitcases, cardboard boxes and goods with fragile stickers. Another two people stand and watch while the bags and boxes crash into other items.

“This (is) the way that our beloved luggage is treated!!” Marcela Fernanda Solis Walker, the Facebook user, wrote when she posted the video. She said the bags were being unloaded from a Cathay Pacific flight from Xiamen to Hong Kong, which landed on Thursday morning.

The staff unloading the luggage were dressed in the uniform of Hong Kong Airport Services (HAS), a service provider wholly owned by Cathay Pacific. According to its website, HAS has been awarded the passenger handling permit since 2008.

The video went viral with more than 500,000 views and 1,400 comments of divided reaction. Some expressed anger asking the staff to have care for the luggage, while some said it was common and expected.

“You need to know how low their wages are and how poorly they were treated. Good service doesn’t come free,” one commenter said.

Walker told the Post she was surprised about the impact of the video.

“I don’t have any intention to make any trouble to the workers,” she said. “I only wanted other people to be aware of the situation.”

She said she wrote to HAS on Friday, but had not yet had a reply.



In response to questions from the Post, a spokesperson for HAS said the company was aware of the footage, and had taken the matter up with the outsourced supplier involved.

“We sincerely apologise to the passengers of our customer airlines in this particular incident,” the spokesperson said.

In July, Hong Kong Airport announced it would introduce a fee for each piece of baggage unloaded from planes on to conveyor belts.



The Airport Authority declined to confirm the amount, and only gave a vague explanation that money would be clawed back from the airline’s contractors on a “cost recovery” basis.

A search on YouTube found that this is not an isolated incident, and there is evidence of poor handling of luggage at other airports in Britain, the United States, and China.



