The newly opened high-speed railway connecting Hong Kong with mainland China is bound to “become more attractive”, even though passenger numbers have been lower than anticipated, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link was opened on September 23, and, according to the Immigration Department, about 78,000 people crossed the link’s West Kowloon checkpoint on China’s National Day holiday on Monday.

The figure, including 59,000 inbound travellers, and 19,000 outbound ones, set a new daily record since the line opened, just passing the 75,517 passengers the line carried on its first day.

But, the 78,000 figure was still below the government’s prediction of 80,000 passengers a day.

Mainland Chinese visitors accounted for more than 70 per cent of both the arrivals and departures. Before a weekly meeting of her cabinet, the Executive Council, Lam was asked if the line was falling short of expectations.

“The 80,000 passengers per day is not a sort of target, it’s a best estimate at the time, based on various factors,” she said. “If you ask me, I’d like this high-speed train to be able to serve more than 80,000 passenger trips every day.”

Lam believes it will take time for people “to get used to the convenience of this new piece of cross-border infrastructure”.

“This high-speed [railway, and its] West Kowloon terminus have huge prospects to attract more people to use it because we have yet to open this wonderful cultural facility called the West Kowloon Cultural District,” she said, in a reference to the project which will include new concert halls, performance venues, and facilities showcasing visual art masterpieces as well as Chinese national treasures.

“With its various museums and cultural venues, it’s bound to be more attractive [to visitors] in the future. So, let’s look forward to a more attractive and more appealing high-speed train.”

The chief executive also said she was not worried about the financial prospects of the line.

“We have put in pretty conservative estimates about the passenger trips. It is unlikely we would need to subsidise the operation of this high-speed train,” she said.But its operator, the MTR Corporation , should still “do all the necessary promotion to increase the patronage on the high-speed train,” Lam added.

Speaking on an RTHK radio programme on Tuesday, the Hong Kong Tourism Association’s executive director Timothy Chui Ting-pong said the high-speed line could become more popular if authorities allowed travel agencies greater access to its tickets.

“About 78,000 people per day was actually quite good when most of the cross-border tour groups are not taking the train,” he said.

Chui said presently, if smaller travel agencies wanted to buy high-speed rail tickets, they could only do so through 18 agencies designated by the MTR Corp. It would be more attractive to smaller firms if they could purchase group tickets directly from the rail operator, he said.

On Saturday, excavation works at a new station along Hong Kong’s costliest rail line, the HK$97.1 billion (US$12.4 billion) Sha Tin-Central link, resumed after the government approved the MTR Corp’s revision of the acceptable levels for subsidence.

Asked on Tuesday whether the government’s approval came at the expense of public safety. Lam said authorities handled the matter in “a professional and scientific manner”.

“The government would definitely make sure that construction works are safe before allowing them to resume,” she said. “We will also do the same before the [rail facilities are] opened for residents’ use.”