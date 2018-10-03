The driver of a cement mixer truck escaped serious injury on Wednesday when his vehicle toppled on its side in a tunnel in Hong Kong before the morning rush hour, disrupting traffic for more than five hours.

The truck hit the kerb and tipped over on its left side soon after 7.30am, police said, causing the southbound carriageway of the Kai San Road subway in San Po Kong to be closed to traffic.

A police spokeswoman said the driver, 45, suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken conscious to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. She added that he passed a breathalyser test, and no one was arrested.

A one-lane-two-way arrangement was implemented at the tunnel’s northbound carriageway to resolve the traffic jam, the Transport Department said, adding that the cement mixer truck was likely to be removed after lunchtime, and the carriageway would be reopened in the afternoon.

Separately, the driver of a tourist bus was arrested after the vehicle hit an 82-year-old man on Tung Sing Road, Aberdeen at about 8am.

The victim was trapped under the bus and had to be freed by firefighters, police said. He was treated at Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.

Police arrested the 52-year-old driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. As of noon, he was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.