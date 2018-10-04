Sacked British Airways cabin crew workers held a sit-in outside the national carrier’s downtown Hong Kong office on Thursday afternoon as uncertainty surrounded their termination.

The group of about 20 Cantonese-speaking crew members waited outside the airline’s closed office in Sheung Wan, which was surrounded by security from the building’s property management. Several police officers were also present.

“Shame on BA, shame on BA, respect me, respect my union, negotiation now,” the group chanted, while holding placard reading “shame on BA”.

Britain’s national airline, which has been flying to Hong Kong for 82 years, said last Wednesday it would close its cabin crew base in the city at the end of October.

The carrier operates two daily flights from Hong Kong to London Heathrow. The announcement affected 85 Hong Kong-based flight attendants.

About 57 were laid off immediately, with another 24 to finish at the end of October, when their contracts expired, according to the union.

Thursday’s sit-in was held by the BA Hong Kong International Cabin Crew Association to confront managers sent to deal with the redundancies. After it began, management indicated it was willing to talk to two representatives.

At about 5.20pm, two members of the Hong Kong office called in the representatives, while asking the remaining sacked workers, and members of the media, to leave.

The biggest issue stems from whether dismissed employees should sign termination agreements, despite not knowing the legal or financial implications.

Carol Ng Man-yee, general secretary of the union, said: “We need to make sure we understand every single word and every single figure.

“The company sent quite a lot of information to the crew, and said if you do not believe the figure is right, don’t sign.”

Initially, permanent staff were given until last Saturday – three days after being axed – to accept compensation terms. If they did not agree in time, they would only get the minimum required under Hong Kong labour laws.

As a backlash mounted last week, the airline said it would revise an ex gratia payment and extend the deadline for the attendants to accept the separation offer to Friday. However, the airline has been silent on the details since then, forcing crews to come to the downtown office.

The union’s mistrust in signing termination documents partly stems from a dispute over incorrect salaries paid to some crew members last month.

Still, as of Thursday afternoon – eight days after the dismissal was announced – employees remained in the dark.

At the time of the restructuring, BA said it intended to operate its flights with UK-based crews. The decision was made after a “detailed and thorough” review of the company’s global operation, an airline spokeswoman said.

The company’s move follows a gradual trend of withdrawing non-UK cabin crew bases, which were seen as more expensive.

Singapore, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo crew bases were closed last year.