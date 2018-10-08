A male passenger died after falling on the tracks at Fanling Station, causing East Rail Line train services between Sheung Shui and Tai Wo to be suspended for about an hour during the Monday morning rush hour in Hong Kong.

The man, whose identity has not been confirmed, was certified dead at the scene, police said.



Chief Transport Officer Ho Kwan-hang said railway operator MTR Corporation reported the incident to the Transport Department soon after 8am.

“Passengers should follow the instructions of MTR staff, pay attention to messages broadcast in stations and try to use other means of public transport,” Ho said.

Train services began to return to normal at 9.14am, according to a public announcement.

During the service suspension, MTR arranged for free shuttles between Sheng Shui and Tai Wo.

Ride frequency between Sheung Shui and two stations to its north – Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chua – was reduced to intervals of 10 minutes and 15 minutes respectively. Trains connecting Hong Hum to Tai Wo and Tai Po Market were also limited to every six minutes and 10 minutes.

The Ma On Shan Line, a branch line of the East Rail Line with nine stops, saw rides reduced to one every five minutes to prevent overcrowding at Tai Wai Station, a connection point for the two lines.

Linking 13 stations from the Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau checkpoints at the border with mainland China with Hung Hom on the southern tip of Kowloon, the East Rail Line is one of the busiest in Hong Kong, transporting an average of 172,000 passengers during the morning peak hours, according to MTR Corp.