The cost of a daily commute for some Hong Kong motorists will double after the government announced plans to dramatically increase the cost of using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel.

In a bid to ease the long-standing congestion problem at the two tunnels, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor said in her policy address on Wednesday that the tolls would jump to HK$40 for those using private cars, while motorcyclists will now pay HK$16.

However, the cost of travelling via the Western Harbour Crossing between Yau Ma Tei and Sai Ying Pun will drop, with car owners paying HK$50 in the future, down from the HK$70 they presently pay. Motorcyclists will see the cost of a trip slip from HK$25 to HK$20.

Lam said the hope is that by driving motorists towards the western crossing, traffic during peak hours will be reduced by between 34 and 42 per cent at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, and between 10 and 29 per cent at the eastern crossing.

Taxi journeys will now also be more expensive using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel through Hung Hom, with drivers soon to be charged HK$20 if they are carrying a passenger, twice the present rate. They will pay slightly less if they go via the Eastern Harbour Tunnel through Lam Tin, however, with that rate dipping from HK$25 to HK$20.

To encourage taxis to also use the western crossing, the cost of that will almost halve, dropping to HK$36 from HK$65. In addition, taxis without passengers will pay a standard HK$15 at all three crossings.

With private cars, taxis, and motorcycles making up about 75 per cent of all cross-harbour traffic, Lam said the increase in tolls would hopefully alleviate congestion.

“We must make effective use of the larger design capacity of the Western Harbour Crossing (WHC) by encouraging some of the private cars, taxis and motorcycles currently using the Cross Harbour Tunnel or the Eastern Harbour Tunnel to use the WHC instead, so as to effectively alleviate cross-harbour traffic congestion and minimise the impact on non-cross-harbour traffic,” she said.

Lam said the government had reached an agreement with the owners of the WHC franchise on a toll compensation scheme.

The government will compensate WHC for the loss of tolls until its franchise expires on August 1, 2023, based on the actual vehicle numbers capped at a total of HK$1.8 billion.

The new tolls at the three tunnels are expected to take effect from 1 January 2020.

Separately, the government announced that it will waive tolls on almost all tunnels and roads for the city’s bus companies, a move that could cost about HK$1 billion.

In an attempt to reduce the possibility of a fare rise for commuters, buses will pay no tolls at all government tunnels and roads starting from early next year, and at the WHC from January 1, 2020.

It is estimated bus firms save some HK$280 million every year from the government toll waivers, while the government expects to pay a total of HK$956 million to compensate the western tunnel’s loss of tolls from public buses.

Franchised bus operators need to set up their own funds with the toll savings to offset the needs of raising fares or making fare concessions to benefit the wider public.

“We have also reached an in-principle agreement with the franchisee of the WHC for the government to pay for franchised bus operators the tolls for using the WHC, so that the toll savings can be directly used to ease fare increase pressure, thereby alleviating the burden of public transport expenses on citizens,” Lam said.

Other transport initiatives include rolling out specific proposals for the Electronic Road Pricing Pilot Scheme in Central in the first half of next year for stakeholder consultation, and providing subsidies for franchised bus operators to install seat belts on the upper deck of buses to enhance bus safety.

At least 1,500 public parking spaces at government facilities and public spaces will be provided over the next five years, and the government will spend about HK$31 million for introducing a data collection system and a mobile app for 3,300 green minibuses to provide real-time arrival information.