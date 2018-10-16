Hong Kong’s rail operator called on commuters to use other forms of public transport during the Tuesday morning rush hour after an unprecedented incident in which three of its lines were hit by severe service delays.

MTR said in an announcement that a signalling system fault had extended the total journey time on the Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line and Kwun Tong Line by 40 minutes.

The delay affects all stations between Kennedy Town and Chai Wan, Whampoa and Tiu Keng Leng, as well as Central and Tsuen Wan. Limited train services are being maintained on the affected lines at 12 to 15 minute intervals.

At 9.25am, MTR announced that normal train service was gradually resuming on the Island Line as the signalling system fault there had been resolved. Train service between Kennedy Town Station and Chai Wan Station would be maintained at six to eight minutes intervals.

“Due to the Kwun Tong Line and Island Line incident, in order to maintain smooth station operations and train service, train service on the Tseung Kwan O Line has been adjusted,” the MTR announcement said.



The Tseung Kwan O line – between North Point Station and Lohas Park Station – is operating at 12-minute intervals while trains between the North Point Station and Po Lam Station are arriving every six minutes.

MTR has asked passengers who plan to cross the harbour to transit in Hung Hom to take a bus instead of using the Island Line. Large crowds were seen at the Hung Hom Station as commuters headed for the buses instead.

The rail operator has apologised for the inconvenience.

MTR Corporation operations director Adi Lau Tin-shing said the team had noticed the signalling failure at about 5.30am on Tuesday as it started to prepare services for the three lines.

"As a result, the command [for] train speed cannot be passed to trains [on the] Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan and Island Lines," he said. "Because of the safety first principle, [we could] only operate the service in a manual operation with slow speed."

Lau said the company could provide only 20 to 30 per cent of the services normally provided during peak hour and called on other public transport operators to provide extra services.

He said this was the first time in his recollection that three MTR lines had been affected by such delays at the same time, adding that company would conduct a review on the incident.

Lau said MTR Corp issued a red alert at 6.20am to inform relevant departments and other public transport providers about the situation.

Speaking separately after a radio show, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said officials had already called on other public transport providers to beef up their services while the fault was being repaired.

Asked if the MTR would face tougher penalties for the service delay because three of its lines broke down at the same time, Chan said the government would follow up on the "special" situation with the railway operator and make the decision subsequently.

Speaking before her Executive Council meeting on Tuesday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor called on employers to not penalise late staff, noting that the MTR delay was not something workers had control over.

“If the railway malfunction has made workers late for work … I call for employers to be considerate,” she said.

Lam said she would urge the MTR Corp to improve preventive measures against breakdowns but conceded that she did not know what had caused the fault.

“I don’t know what today’s issue is – is it mechanical? Or manpower?” she said.

Additional reporting by Sum Lok-kei