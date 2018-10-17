The multibillion-dollar Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge will be opened on October 23 in Zhuhai, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 55km bridge, which is the world’s longest sea crossing, marks a fresh milestone in Beijing’s broader push to create the Greater Bay Area – an IT-led economic hub comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities to rival San Francisco’s Silicon Valley.

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge will put the three cities within an hour’s drive of each other, and is expected to boost economic development and tourism in Hong Kong, which has invested HK$120 billion (US$15.3 billion) into the project.

More to follow …