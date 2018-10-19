First traffic to cross Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge on Wednesday

The cross-border mega bridge linking Hong Kong, Macau and Zhuhai will open to the public on Wednesday morning, Hong Kong’s transport minister said on Friday.

The announcement came days ahead of the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge on October 23. The opening of the bridge will mark a milestone in Beijing’s broader push to integrate the “Greater Bay Area” – an evolving and dynamic business hub comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine Guangdong province cities.

During a press conference, Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said the bridge would begin operations at 9am on October 24.

More to follow ....