Residents of a popular residential complex on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island are up in arms about a ferry company’s proposal to cut its late-night service to and from Central and use double-decker buses instead.

Those living in Discovery Bay believe they have been kept in the dark about a change that will adversely affect their daily lives, according to district councillor Amy Yung Wing-sheung.

The ferry is operated by Discovery Bay Transportation Services, a subsidiary of developer Hong Kong Resort Company (HKR). The company is legally bound to provide a ferry service to residents.

The ferry firm told residents’ representatives at a liaison group meeting it wanted to cut the service after midnight, Yung said on Monday.

The councillor, who lives in traffic-free Discovery Bay, was at the meeting held early this month. She said the company’s ferry operating licence expires next spring.

During the meeting between the representatives and HKR’s transport subsidiaries, the ferry operator’s senior manager Peter Tsang proposed that buses would be used as an alternative to take residents home from Central, as this could help reduce fuel costs, Yung said.

Then last week two village chairmen delivered a document to members of the City Owners’ Committee – comprising the chairmen of all villages in Discovery Bay and representatives from HKR and its subsidiaries – for a meeting on Wednesday, she said.

They invited other members to endorse a motion to allow the operator to bring the service cut proposal to the Transport Department, which would have the final say.

But Yung said there was not enough time for village heads to consult their residents. And she questioned why the company could just cut the ferry service to save costs with no plans to offer reduced fares to residents.

There is a 24-hour ferry service between Discovery Bay and Central but the frequency is much reduced in the early hours. The trip takes 25 minutes.

Members of the community urged other residents to attend Wednesday’s meeting.

Yung said members of the community had expressed their anger at the proposal on her Facebook page.

“Everyone on my Facebook said they didn’t want buses. Discovery Bay people dislike vehicles, and now you’re talking about using double-deckers, which are not welcome for their noise,” she said.

“An interesting opinion was that the bus rides from Central would be an hour with no toilets on board. Worries were expressed for those who had been drinking a lot in Central before the ride.”

Gregoire Michaud, who has lived on the island for 15 years and needs to go to work on Hong Kong Island early in the morning, said: “I am angry at how it was sold to me as a dream location with great transport, which was great for me as a baker. I got a mortgage and now, without any warning, they’re about to decide to take it away.

“This initiative is completely selfish, clearly from people who don’t consider the community as a whole, but decide to discriminate against people working late or very early.”

This initiative is completely selfish, clearly from people who don’t consider the community as a whole

Gregoire Michaud, Discovery Bay resident

Michaud, founder of two bakeries in Wan Chai and Chai Wan, said he was deeply concerned about how the proposal was happening without any community discussion.

Henry Moreno, who has lived in Discovery Bay for three years, said he was wondering whether HKR was trying to isolate residents. He said a bus from Central at night would be “ridiculous” because it would take about 90 minutes including the waiting, instead of 25 minutes by ferry.

Yung said she had no personal views on the issue but would conduct a survey among the community.

“The way the ferry service might be cut, what other means would be provided, and how those bus stops would be placed would all matter,” she said.

As a village chairman, Yung would attend the meeting.

Tsang could not be reached for comment.

The HKR-owned Discovery Bay Marina Club was recently at the centre of a furore over a plan to evict 200 houseboat families.