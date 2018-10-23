President Xi Jinping has arrived at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, a project slated to take the city’s integration with mainland China to a new level.

After a delay of two years and a cost overrun of billions of dollars, top officials from Hong Kong and mainland China gathered in the city of Zhuhai, Guangdong province, to officiate at the launch of the mega bridge before it finally opened for public use on Wednesday.

Xi, on his first trip to Guangdong in nearly six years, visited a hi-tech industrial development zone in Zhuhai on Monday afternoon, Xinhua reported.

The ceremony, that about 700 guests are expected to attend, will take place at the immigration clearance facilities on an artificial island on the Zhuhai side.

According to name cards on the front row at the ceremony, guests include Han Zheng, China’s vice-premier and Ding Xuexiang, Xi’s trusted aide. There was no name card on the centre seat between Ding and Han.

Other guests on the front row included Liu He, China’s vice-premier; Ma Xingrui, Guangdong province’s governor; He Lifeng, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission; Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, Hong Kong’s former leaders Leung Chun-ying and Tung Chee-hwa; Macau’s leader Fernando Chui Sai-on and former leader Edmond Ho Hau-wah.

Dozens of journalists gathered in the lobby of a Zhuhai hotel at around 6.10am went through stringent security checks before being taken to the ceremony venue.

Bags and all personal belongings went through X-ray machines while security staff checked press badges three times.

According to guests invited to the ceremony, the event was to start at 9am and last about one hour and 45 minutes. They said they were not allowed to bring phones and sharp objects.

Before boarding the ferry to Zhuhai, Michael Tien Puk-sun, a deputy to China’s legislature, the National People’s Congress, said: “I don’t even know which hotel I’ll be staying at. And we can only take this ferry. If we’re late, we can’t join the trip at all.”

Tien added that he believed Xi would attend the ceremony “judging from the security measures”.

Pro-Beijing figure Chan Wing-kee said in Zhuhai that if the Chinese president were in the city, then he would “definitely” be going to the opening.

Described by critics as a “white elephant”, the 55km bridge marks a new milestone in Beijing’s broader push to create the “Greater Bay Area” – a technology-led economic hub comprising Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland cities with the aim of rivalling California’s Silicon Valley.

The bridge will put the three cities it links within an hour’s drive of one another. It is expected to boost economic development and tourism in Hong Kong, which has invested about HK$120 billion (US$15.3 billion) in the project, including connecting roads and flyovers within the city.

Construction started in 2009 and the bridge was originally due to open in 2016.

In contrast with supporters of the bridge touting its benefits, critics have called it a “blood and sweat project”, noting 10 workers died and more than 600 were injured during its construction.

Additional concerns surfaced earlier this year when officials revealed that estimates for the amount of traffic expected for the bridge had been cut.

In a 2008 consultancy study, 33,100 vehicles and 171,800 passengers were predicted to cross the bridge daily by 2030. But that estimate was lowered to 29,100 vehicles and 126,000 passenger trips in a 2016 study, down 12 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.