The probe into the structural safety of the new platforms in the scandal-laden Sha Tin-Central rail link project is set to be expanded, as advised by a team of government-appointed experts.

Safety tests, which involve breaking open concrete structures, and loading tests, will now be conducted on both platforms, the government said on Wednesday.

The move came after three experts, who were sent into the MTR Corporation two months ago as troubleshooters, found the original plan to test just one platform was insufficient.

A series of scandals has hit the HK$97.1 billion rail link project since May, which led to the departure of four MTR Corp project managers in August.

The contract, which was awarded to Leighton Contractors (Asia) in 2013, involves the creation of two new underground platforms below the existing Hung Hom station.

The government confirmed in August that a diaphragm wall on the upper platform had been shortened and the number of metal couplers installed was 2,000 fewer than planned.

In a 34-page interim report released on Wednesday, experts said there was “inevitable concern” that shoddy work also affects the lower platform, which will serve the cross-harbour section of the rail link that connects Hung Hom to Admiralty.

The upper platform serves the New Territories to Kowloon section of the link.

“Other irregularities have been reported or discovered. They include the inconsistencies in records provided by the MTR Corp, honeycombs (hollow spaces in concrete which could reduce structural strength) and voids in the soffit of the [upper] platform slab, and possible issues in the construction of the diaphragm walls,” the report read.

The government earlier said “huge discrepancies” had been found in drawings the MTR Corp submitted in June and July, and had requested a police investigation.

Experts suggested that the MTR Corp review its records to check if other irregularities may be found, but said the railway firm had not yet provided any information.

The government has requested the MTR Corp to submit a strategy conforming to the recommendations of the [experts] by the end of this month

Government spokesman

While the MTR Corp had arranged to test the structural strength of the upper platform by way of a loading test, experts wrote in the report that this would be insufficient.

“The [team of experts] is not convinced that the load test can address the structural safety, long-term durability and serviceability of the built structures,” they wrote.

Following discussions, the MTR Corp has agreed to put together a test proposal, which involves breaking open parts of the platforms and “non-destructive tests”.

The report also stated that the railway firm had submitted a proposal on October 15, which was shot down for having limited scope.

The MTR Corp suggested breaking open 10 spots on the upper platform and none on the lower platform, or the diaphragm wall.

“The government has requested the MTR Corp to submit a strategy conforming to the recommendations of the [experts] by the end of this month,” a government spokesman said.

The report, however, read that the railway firm asked to delay the submission deadline to mid-November.

The trio of experts and former senior officials – Lau Ching-kwong, Hui Siu-wai and Wong Hok-ning – are set to submit a final report in May next year.

Civic Party lawmaker Tanya Chan said the experts appears to be dissatisfied with the MTR Corp’s responses thus far.

“The report’s tone is harsh, they slammed the MTR Corp for submitting late and unuseful information,” Chan said.

Chan insisted that Legislative Council needs to launch a separate investigation under the Powers and Privileges Ordinance, which will give lawmakers the ability to summon witnesses and request for documents from relevant parties.

Veteran engineer Ngai Hok-yan said ultrasound scans could be used for non-destructive tests on the platforms and the process may take mere days to complete.

After that, test conductors may locate suspicious areas to break open.

Ngai believed this process could take up to two months, depending on manpower.

The engineer added a loading test at this point may have limited use.

“If you break up the concrete and found problematic works … the loading test can’t put people’s mind at ease,” Ngai said.

Should the conductors find “honeycombs” during the tests, Ngai warned it could take a long time to locate all the affected spots.

It will also take a long time to repair them, he said.