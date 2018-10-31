Staff at the new West Kowloon station for the high-speed rail link had to sell tickets by hand on Wednesday after self-service machines stopped working.

The problem at the Hong Kong station lasted for about one and a half hours.

At about 9am, the MTR Corporation announced that the ticketing system was experiencing problems, and tickets for immediate travel, or for trains departing within two hours, had to be bought at counters.

Passengers were advised to add extra time to their journey because of the delay, and the rail operator laid on extra staff to help passengers. The glitch was eventually repaired at about 10.30am.

MTR Corp has experienced several hiccups this month.

On October 16, four rail lines were disrupted for up to six hours during the morning rush hour, after a network wide signal failure, the company’s worst service breakdown.

And last Thursday, commuters faced further delays for the second time in a month, when trains where hit by a power failure and another signal fault.