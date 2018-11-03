Shuttle bus services running between port facilities at the new cross-border mega bridge showed signs of improvement during the morning rush hours on Saturday, after authorities rolled out measures to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos last weekend.

But long queues were still seen at the mainland checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, with hundreds of travellers waiting for about 20 minutes for a seat on shuttle buses going to Hong Kong.

Many of the travellers were from mainland tour groups led by flag-wielding tour guides.

Chen Ben, a mainland tour guide leading 35 tourists from Qingyuan city to Hong Kong, said he expected to arrive at the Hong Kong side at about 12.15pm, but his group was stranded at the Zhuhai checkpoint.

“We were originally late but we thought we could still make it when we arrived at the checkpoint, but here we are still, after 20 minutes,” Chen, 30, said, adding that the queue “did not move at all”.

He said however that waiting times were shorter this week, pointing out that his tour group last Saturday waited for an hour in the morning to pass through.

The 24-hour shuttle bus service – popularly known as “golden bus” because of the fleet’s colour – across the bridge was overloaded last Saturday and Sunday as the 55km sea crossing, the world’s longest, entered its first operational weekend since opening on October 24.

Thousands were kept waiting for hours at checkpoints to get on the bridge, sparking concerns over efficiency of the shuttle services.

To better manage passenger flows, Hong Kong officials on Friday said the operator of the shuttle buses had increased its fleet from 120 to 138 vehicles, while renting 20 to 30 coaches from other vendors for weekends.

The new arrangement proved crucial in the early morning peak hours on Saturday.

Businessman Wang Hoibong, 40, said he waited for less than 20 minutes in the queue in Zhuhai.

“It was acceptable. Everything was in order,” Wang said.

On the Hong Kong side, shuttle bus operations were smooth. At about 10am, when the rush began, some 100 passengers were waiting for vehicles to both Macau and Zhuhai. As multiple buses arrived, queues quickly diminished.

Retiree Philip Wong Tak-chuen, who was on his way to Macau, said he did not worry about being stuck in long queues in the morning.

“I heard the operator had added dozens of vehicles to run the trips,” Wong, 71, said. “I have confidence in it.” He only took about five minutes to board one of the “golden buses”.

He said however that he would probably come back to Hong Kong earlier in the evening – at 5pm – to avoid the evening traffic crunch.

Elderly caretaker Lee Yuk-kwan, 50, travelling from Hong Kong to Zhuhai, was also upbeat about travel time, noting the availability of buses. “We don’t need to come back earlier because I heard on the news there would be a lot of buses in service.”

The mega bridge kicked off its opening ceremony, attended by President Xi Jinping on October 23 after two years of delays and billions of dollars in budget overruns.

While supporters expected it to increase connectivity and further integrate Hong Kong and Macau into southern China’s economy, local critics have called it a white elephant, doubting if it was worth the HK$120 billion (US$15.4 billion) that Hong Kong invested in it.