Rescuers had to free a schoolgirl after her leg got trapped in the gap between an MTR train and the platform at Lam Tin station on Tuesday afternoon.

The girl, who appeared to be of primary school age, was sent to hospital after the incident.

Train services on the Kwun Tong line were delayed at about 4.15pm as firefighters and MTR staff worked to free the girl’s left leg. There was an estimated 10-15 minute delay on the service from Whampoa station to Tiu Keng Leng.

An MTR spokesman said the incident had been dealt with by 4.38pm and service on the line was gradually resuming.

Videos and photos posted on Facebook showed a young girl in a pink school uniform trapped between a train and the platform.

About 10 firefighters, police and MTR staff were at the scene helping the girl. The rescue effort took about 30 minutes.

Her left knee was wrapped in a bandage and she was helped into a wheelchair. A video posted online with a timestamp of 4.49pm showed police and firefighters leaving the scene.

According to police, the girl was sent to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong.

This was not the first time a passenger fell down a platform gap. It has been a particular problem on the East Rail line, where gaps can be as wide as 30cm, according to a government report from 2015. In 2016, an elderly woman fell onto the track as she stepped off the train at Lo Wu station.



Additional reporting by Kanis Leung