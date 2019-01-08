It will be more expensive to travel around Hong Kong soon, after the government approved a request from two of the city’s bus companies to raise fares.

On Tuesday, the Executive Council gave the nod to Citybus, and New World First Bus, which are both owned by NWS Holdings, to increase charges by 7 per cent and 5.6 per cent respectively.

The new fares, which will be the first rises in more than 10 years, will take effect on January 20, but are significantly lower than the 12 per cent asked for by the bus operators in August 2017.

Last June, the bus operators said they had seen revenues drop significantly owing to competition from the MTR’s Island line extension, and the new South Island line, as well as rising operational costs from toll increases, higher oil prices and staff wages.

But, lawmakers across the political spectrum said the percentage proposed was too much for the public, even though it had been a decade since the last time the two companies raised prices.

In 2008, Citybus secured the council’s permission to increase its fare by 2 per cent, while New World First Bus was allowed to charge 5 per cent more.

Citybus, which mainly operates on Hong Kong Island with some cross-harbour routes, has a fleet of 744 vehicles on 85 routes, carrying about 495,000 passengers a day. New World First Bus operates 680 buses on 94 routes with 448,000 passengers daily.

More to follow...