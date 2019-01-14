17 injured, driver trapped after green minibus flips onto side on Hong Kong motorway
- Passengers suffered only light injuries, but driver believed to be unconscious
PUBLISHED : Monday, 14 January, 2019, 9:57am
UPDATED : Monday, 14 January, 2019, 10:26am
A green minibus flipped onto its side on a motorway in Hong Kong's New Territories on Monday morning, injuring 17 people, including the driver.
The accident happened along a section of Shing Mun Tunnel Road at about 8.30am.
The 16 passengers suffered light injuries, but the driver, who was trapped in the wreckage, was believed to be unconscious.
Firefighters and about 10 ambulances were deployed to the scene.
All Sha Tin-bound lanes of Shing Mun Tunnel Road, near Mei Chung Court, remained closed to traffic as of 9.50am, according to the Transport Department.
