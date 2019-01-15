The authorities have requested that Hong Kong Airlines further clarify and provide information about its financial situation, casting fresh doubt over the troubled carrier’s business viability.

In a late-night statement on Monday, the Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA) said it had reviewed the finances of the city’s third largest airline at a meeting that day, prompting a follow-up inquiry.

“ATLA requested that Hong Kong Airlines provide further clarifications and provide supplementary information,” a statement from the Transport and Housing Bureau (THB) said, signalling dissatisfaction with the airline’s initial explanation in its financial presentation.

The beleaguered company had already put forward a financial plan and business case, as demanded last month by ATLA.

A government statement on Monday added that the airline licensing body would “continue to assess the financial situation” of Hong Kong Airlines “and will keep in view the development and take follow-up actions as necessary”.

Hong Kong Airlines, which is backed by debt-ridden Chinese conglomerate HNA, has faced numerous challenges before Christmas and over the New Year, centred on a US$550 million debt it had to pay by January 20.

The growing concern over the financial robustness of the carrier prompted authorities to name it publicly and demand an explanation on its status just before Christmas.

The Post reported last week that mounting fears that the airline would collapse over the Lunar New Year prompted the THB and the Security Bureau, overseeing the Immigration Department, to consider reviving contingency measures in the event of thousands of travellers being stranded.

The last time the government had worked on such plans was in 2008, when budget long-haul carrier Oasis Hong Kong went under.

According to sources familiar with the regulations, Hong Kong Airlines has to provide a detailed business plan with financial costs to prove it can be a viable business. ATLA has the power to revoke the airline’s licence if it deems its financial position unsatisfactory.

The company was contacted for comment, including more information on what was sought by the government licensing body.

But it said only: “Please refer to the ATLA press release. We do not have anything to supplement.”

The airline has made three statements, the most recent on January 9, insisting it was business as usual. It denounced “untrue and groundless speculations” on a shutdown and said it “reserves the right to take legal action against those who deliberately create these rumours”.

Aviation analyst Will Horton said: “At this point, and given owners and politics, Hong Kong Airlines is too big to fail.”

The airline said last week it would be able to meet the US$550 million obligation, after weeks of speculation culminated in HNA’s biggest creditor, China Development Bank, reportedly offering a loan.

Intrigue was first sparked after the carrier’s vice-chairman Tang King-shing, the city’s former top police officer, abruptly left after just two years on the job, followed by chief financial officer Jacky Luo Jiaqi, during a critical time when the company was struggling to meet loan repayments.

In total, six directors had left in the span of half a year, along with key management personnel.

Insurer Blue Cross, citing media reports on the carrier’s woes, then said it would amend travel policies to remove coverage for passengers in the event Hong Kong Airlines went bust.

The carrier has delayed delivery of new planes, halted plans for further long-haul flights and cut flights on existing routes. The Post reported last week that in some instances staff were paid late and pilots were offered unpaid leave, with cutbacks on perks for employees, which was confirmed by the airline.

Hong Kong Airlines operates 38 passenger aircraft to 36 destinations. It carried 7.64 million passengers last year and employs 3,900 staff, most of whom are based in the city.