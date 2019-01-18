Thirty-two people including 30 kindergarten pupils were injured in a collision between two school buses in Hong Kong at lunchtime on Friday.

The incident happened outside Kwun Tong Government Primary School on Sau Ming Road, Kwun Tong, soon after 1pm, according to police.

“Thirty kindergarten pupils were injured in the incident. Initial investigation showed they suffered minor injuries and were in shock,” a police spokesman said.

He said only one had an obvious injury, a scratch to the head.

The spokesman added one of the bus drivers and a nanny were also injured in the incident.

At about 1.20pm, the Fire Services Department had sent six ambulances to the scene.

According to police, more than 20 of the injured were taken to United Christian Hospital for treatment.