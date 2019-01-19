The transport minister made a last-ditch call on Saturday for lawmakers to support the proposed toll increases at three cross-harbour tunnels to ease congestion, revealing that Hong Kong’s leader even travelled to Beijing to bargain with a tunnel firm’s top management.

Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan said he was not giving up hope that legislators would give the green light to the proposal on Wednesday when the government is due to table a non-binding motion at the Legislative Council.

“It is very difficult and that’s why we are still working hard,” Chan said. “Let’s think about it. As Hongkongers, if we could secure a smoother, greener, time-saving trip, why don’t we go ahead with it?”

Speaking on radio on Saturday morning, Chan appealed for support for the plan to raise the toll for two of the three cross-harbour tunnels and lower the fees for the privately run Western Harbour Tunnel.

Private cars would pay HK$40 (US$5.10) for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel – up from HK$20 and HK$25 respectively. Using the western route would cost HK$50, HK$20 less than the current charge.

The initiative was unveiled in October’s policy speech by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, with the aim of rebalancing traffic.

Chan said the current proposal had not been easy to come by, with Lam going to Beijing and negotiating with the top officials of the western tunnel’s operator. He said Lam won their assent in the lengthy negotiation by persuading them to fulfil social responsibilities.

Lam, who was officiating at the opening of the Central-Wan Chai Bypass on Saturday morning, was also calling for lawmaker’s support.

“The opening of the bypass provides us with an opportunity to make the three-tunnel diversion happen,” she said.

Responding to lawmakers’ calls to make adjustments, Chan stood firm, saying that the proposal was the most effective one to ease congestion and any toll adjustment would only make the problem worse.

The new tolls, if endorsed by the legislature, would take effect from January 1, 2020.

However, two of the government’s major allies, the Federation of Trade Unions and Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB), which hold 18 members out of the 69-strong Legco, have already indicated they would not support the proposal.

The IT sector legislator Charles Mok, speaking on another radio programme, said he had great reservations about the proposal. “It sounds like it was dictated by the will of senior officials, with the government having a ‘take it or leave it’ attitude.”

He said that though the proposal might be the optimal one under the computing model, the second best one, with toll adjustments, might be more acceptable to the public and he hoped the government could deliver it.