Hong Kong’s Central-Wan Chai Bypass opened to traffic on Sunday at 8am after almost 10 years in the making, with enthusiasts and industry observers hoping to be among the first to try the HK$36 billion (US$4.6 billion) link.

The 4.5km bypass, comprising a flyover and a 3.7km tunnel, is expected to relieve traffic jams between North Point and Central, particularly on Gloucester Road, Harcourt Road and Connaught Road Central.

The link is set to cut travel time between Central and the Island Eastern Corridor from about half an hour to five minutes, and divert traffic from other parts of the city.

Taxi driver Leung Tat-chong, 55, was among the early birds at the bypass.

Leung, who is also an executive member of the Motor Transport Workers General Union, said he was on a mission to see if signs set up along the way were clear enough for fellow motorists.

“I will drive through it a few times to observe whether there are any special problems, and reflect them to the union. The union will then talk to the Transport Department,” he said.

Leung added that he felt the link would benefit the taxi industry greatly, as reducing congestion meant better business for drivers.

He said he foresaw that commuters going to Central and Sai Wan would no longer need to suffer from the punishing congestion around Wan Chai North.

“Residents will find the journey faster. When it gets faster, they will be more willing to take a cab,” he said.

Wong Po-keung, chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi Owners’ Association, envisaged the new facility would create a 5 per cent rise in income for taxi drivers as a result of faster and more convenient rides.

“I tried the route just now, both east and westbound. The rides were very smooth and all the signs and lighting are very clear. It took less than five minutes to travel the length of the bypass,” he said on Sunday morning.

“Drivers need to decide which route they are taking before entering as no lane changing is allowed. For professional drivers like us, I don’t see any problems familiarising with the new routes. Even private car drivers will easily get a good grasp,” he said.

Wong said from his observations, he believed the bypass would ease congestion around Gloucester Road in Wan Chai, Victoria Park and the Wan Chai Pier.

“It would benefit all passengers as they don’t need to suffer so much from congestion woes when going to work,” he said.

The bypass opening will be carried out in two phases – with the eastbound carriageway to the tunnel section put into service first. A link road connecting the bypass and the westbound carriageway of the Rumsey Street Flyover will still be under construction for about a month.

Work began in 2009 and the entire project was expected to open in 2017, but it was delayed by budget overruns and technical difficulties.

In 2013, the government requested another HK$8 billion on top of the initial HK$28 billion price tag, sparking anger among lawmakers.