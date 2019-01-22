A leading union representing over 10,000 drivers at Hong Kong’s five franchised bus companies have demanded an 8 per cent pay increase this year, ahead of a series of pay talks with the respective companies.

Unionists said the companies were making profits and that higher pay was needed to attract newcomers to the sector.

Cheung Tsz-kei, spokesman for the Motor Transport Workers General Union, also noted bus drivers were not fairly rewarded, citing such poor working conditions as long hours, abusive passengers and infrequent toilet breaks.

Cheung said: “We are trying to be reasonable. Inflation for the whole of 2018 was estimated to be 2.7 per cent already. Given that the starting pay of a bus driver is about HK$16,000-something on average, an 8 per cent increase cannot be said to be too much.”

Arguably the most influential union representing land transport workers, the union has more than 30,000 members and 11 affiliate unions representing various trades in the transport sector.

Its affiliate staff unions at KMB, New World First Bus, Citybus, Long Win Bus, and New Lantao Bus represent a total of more than 10,000 drivers, according to Cheung.

Cheung added that the affiliate unions would write to the management of the respective bus companies for pay talks as early as this month.

The working conditions of the city’s bus drivers were brought to public attention after the fatal bus accident in Tai Po last February in which 19 passengers were killed and more than 60 injured.

Some surviving passengers claimed the bus driver became annoyed and angry and drove the bus at abnormally high speed after he was berated by some passengers for being late, and this led to the tragedy, according to some media reports.

A report released earlier this month by an expert panel investigating the Tai Po bus crash, among its major recommendations, proposed the government enact specific legislation against the abuse and assault of bus drivers.