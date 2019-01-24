The row over the structural integrity of newly built platforms at a Hong Kong station has further split the city’s top engineering body, with members accusing it of damaging the profession’s reputation by prematurely concluding the structure is safe.

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), which has more than 34,000 members, was criticised on Wednesday after it said Hung Hom station was structurally sound, a view it said was based on expert opinion.

A commission of inquiry into allegations of poor construction practices on the Sha Tin-Central link, which at HK$97.1 billion (US$12.4 billion) is Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project, has heard testimony from a variety of experts as it investigates whether corners were cut during reinforcement work on the platforms, and supporting diaphragm walls were changed without authorisation.

Last week, Professor Don McQuillan, director of RPS Consulting Engineers, told the inquiry one of the platforms did not need steel bars in the bottom layers to maintain its structural integrity because of the large reserve capacity provided in the station design.

The chartered engineer, appointed by the commission to give his independent opinion, said the structure would still be fine, even if it was supported by bamboo, or was empty inside.

“If there were not reinforcement bar, simply there’s nothing inside, or if we put bamboo inside, it would still not affect the structural integrity; is that your evidence?” said Simon So, counsel for China Technology Corporation, which first blew the whistle on what it said was shoddy building work.

“You have correctly understood it, yes,” McQuillan said.

Following McQuillan’s evidence, HKIE said in a statement that the body agreed that the platform structure was safe.

The engineering body said it hoped its statement would alleviate public concern over the station’s safety.

However, a group of 21 members disagreed and has called on HKIE to withdraw the statement.

“We found the statement disturbing, unprofessional and failing to meet the public’s expectations over one of the most serious engineering scandals in the history of Hong Kong,” they said in a joint letter to the professional body.

“The institution, instead of ‘alleviating public concern’, has actually aggravated the scepticism of the public towards the independence and judgment of the institution, and further damaged the image and reputation of the engineering profession.”

The group said given that the investigation was ongoing, and expert witnesses held differing views on the subject, the conclusion was premature and played down the management failings of the MTR Corporation.

“All these failings have made HKIE appear like a spokesman for MTR Corp, hastily jumping to its defence,” the letter said.

“The independence and professional standing of the institution have been jeopardised. We reprimand the statement, and request the institution immediately withdraw it and apologise to the public and its members for the inappropriate act.”

One signatory Albert Lai Kwong-tak, who is also convenor of the Professional Commons think tank, said they were collecting support from members, and would formally submit the letter to HKIE in due course.

Lai said they had demanded an explanation from the institution about the statement, but had not received any reply. HKIE could not be reached for comment.