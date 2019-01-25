Hong Kong’s taxi industry says drivers must be allowed to charge higher fares if the government wants them to upgrade to new hybrid Toyotas, the first of which are already on the city’s roads.

Maintaining the energy-saving, next-generation cabs would impose an extra financial burden on operators and drivers, industry representatives said.

Crown Motors, the sole distributor for Toyota taxis in the city, announced the launch of its “Comfort Hybrid” on Friday and said it planned to phase out the existing 18,163 vehicles powered by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Toyota has already ended production of the old model. The company supplies more than 90 per cent of Hong Kong taxis.

Around 10 hybrids were launched recently, after four ­began trials last year. Some 1,000 will be shipped to the city gradually before the end of this year.

The new model, which includes wheelchair access, costs about HK$320,000 (US$40,000) and will cut carbon emissions by half. The cars do 19.4km per litre of LPG, compared to only about 9km for the old taxis, which cost more than HK$260,000 (US$33,000).

The vehicle has a wider passenger door, four seats and an electric sliding door for wheelchairs.

However, Ronald Wong, director of Inchcape, parent company of Crown Motors, said it would require incentives to lure taxi operators into upgrading their fleets, as doing so was not compulsory.

“I foresee that hybrid taxis will be the future trend due to their eco-friendly features,” he said. “At present there’s no policy to stipulate when taxi owners must replace their vehicles. We need to discuss with the government how to encourage them to.”

There are an estimated 10,000 Toyota taxis more than 13 years old and due for replacement in Hong Kong.

Chan Man-keung, chairman of the Association of Taxi Industry Development, said the government should offer sweeteners to facilitate the change.

“If the government requires those cabs over 10 years old to be replaced with the new hybrids, it needs to allow drivers of the vehicles to charge higher fares,” Chan said.

Wong Po-keung, chairman of the Hong Kong Taxi Owners’ Association, said he was concerned about higher maintenance costs such as that for the renewal of batteries.

“The new taxi is already more expensive than the traditional one. If the maintenance cost is high, taxi owners won’t have any reason to replace their old cars,” Wong said. “Many taxis in Hong Kong can be used for more than 20 years.”

Chan, meanwhile, expressed concern about the 15 minutes it took to fit a folding platform to the hybrid to allow for the boarding of a wheelchair. “It may be a turn-off for taxi drivers and pose difficulties in picking up wheelchair users,” he said.