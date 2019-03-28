Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Admiralty MTR station during rush hour last week. Hong Kong’s rail operator on Thursday raised its fares by 3.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Hong Kong’s embattled MTR Corp under fire for raising fares by 3.3 per cent

  • Despite controversies, city’s rail operator earned underlying profit of HK$11.2 billion in 2018
  • System keeps fare rises in line with changes in median monthly household income
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 4:43pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:15am, 29 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Admiralty MTR station during rush hour last week. Hong Kong’s rail operator on Thursday raised its fares by 3.3 per cent. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
It has been a bumpy couple of years for the MTR Corp. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong economy

Why is Hong Kong’s MTR hurtling from one disaster to another? Is complacency or corporate structure to blame?

  • Critics say the rail operator’s effective monopoly since it merged with the KCRC in 2000 has allowed it to rest on its laurels
  • The part-privatisation is also to blame, according to others, as the government cannot dictate to a company it owns 75 per cent of
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
SCMP

Cannix Yau  

Denise Tsang  

Published: 8:00am, 25 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:33pm, 25 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

It has been a bumpy couple of years for the MTR Corp. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.