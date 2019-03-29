The damaged trains were conducting an overnight trial run of a new signal system. The crash near the Central MTR station caused the train running between Central-Admiralty on the Tsuen Wan line to be suspended. Photo: Handout
MTR Corp faces record HK$25 million fine after crash that left line between two of Hong Kong’s busiest stations closed for two days
- Overnight test of new signalling system resulted in two trains going through crossing at same time
- Accident came on back of system failure in October that caused commuter chaos
It has been a bumpy couple of years for the MTR Corp. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Why is Hong Kong’s MTR hurtling from one disaster to another? Is complacency or corporate structure to blame?
- Critics say the rail operator’s effective monopoly since it merged with the KCRC in 2000 has allowed it to rest on its laurels
- The part-privatisation is also to blame, according to others, as the government cannot dictate to a company it owns 75 per cent of
