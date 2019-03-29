MTR operations director Adi Lau speaks at the Legislative Council meeting on Friday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation fined total of HK$35 million for two major service breakdowns
- Company was fined record HK$25 million for city’s first MTR crash on March 18, and HK$10 million for overnight suspension on March 24
- As goodwill gesture, adult tickets will be 50 per cent off from May 11 to May 13
It has been a bumpy couple of years for the MTR Corp. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Why is Hong Kong’s MTR hurtling from one disaster to another? Is complacency or corporate structure to blame?
- Critics say the rail operator’s effective monopoly since it merged with the KCRC in 2000 has allowed it to rest on its laurels
- The part-privatisation is also to blame, according to others, as the government cannot dictate to a company it owns 75 per cent of
