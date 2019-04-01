MTR CEO Lincoln Leong is retiring 1.5 years earlier than planned. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong MTR CEO Lincoln Leong retires early, says troubled rail giant has learned lesson ... and he’ll take trains regularly
- Scandal on Sha Tin-Central link caused heads to roll among top brass, and rail veteran says missing safety papers still weigh heavily on his mind
- He states that although he is sad to step down early, it is the ‘right thing’ and he holds himself accountable
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
MTR CEO Lincoln Leong is retiring 1.5 years earlier than planned. Photo: Xiaomei Chen