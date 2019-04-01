Recent controversies over the scandal-hit Sha Tin-Central rail link and the city’s first MTR train crash two weeks ago have taken a toll on the MTR Corp’s image. Photo: Felix Wong
Pull together to overcome crisis, new MTR Corp boss tells staff at Hong Kong’s subway operator
- Jacob Kam, who took over as CEO on Monday, said a concerted effort was required to restore the company’s reputation
- The rail giant has been embroiled in controversy, most recently a crash which caused an unprecedented disruption to services last month
