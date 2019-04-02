Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong International Airport to almost double number of mainland China check-in and baggage drop facilities to 29 over next six years
- Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam announced the plan, which has Beijing’s backing, at the fourth Aviation Silk Road International Conference
- The airport currently has 16 upstream facilities, where passengers can check in their baggage, and plans to add 13 more by 2025
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
