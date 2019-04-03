Hong Kong is looking to consolidate its role as a regional hub, amid major trade and development pushes from Beijing. Photo: Felix Wong
Former Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying calls for more pilots and more routes from the airport, amid Greater Bay Area and Belt and Road Initiative projects
- But Leung, now vice-chair of the national advisory body, warns of challenges managing airspace in Greater Bay Area
Topic | Hong Kong aviation
Hong Kong is looking to consolidate its role as a regional hub, amid major trade and development pushes from Beijing. Photo: Felix Wong