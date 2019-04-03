This 64-year-old victim was brought to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong minibus driver arrested after accident in Kwai Chung, which left 64-year-old man unconscious
- The incident occurred outside Lau Yiu Estate in Kwai Chung shortly before 8am on Wednesday
- The 64-year-old man was rushed unconscious to Princess Margaret Hospital where he remains in a critical condition
