Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AP
Transport

China’s belt and road trade strategy could determine the design of Boeing’s new 797 plane

  • Initiative could encourage a meeting of minds on requirements for new plane type, Boeing marketing chief says
  • US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
Topic |   Aviation
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:08am, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beijing has been accused of creating huge financial problems for countries, like Sri Lanka, that join its belt and road scheme. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China’s top diplomat says 40 state leaders will attend belt and road forum in April

  • Meeting will welcome representatives of more than 100 countries, Yang Jiechi says
  • Politburo member dismisses claims infrastructure plan creates debt traps for Beijing’s partners
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Published: 7:13pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 30 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beijing has been accused of creating huge financial problems for countries, like Sri Lanka, that join its belt and road scheme. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.