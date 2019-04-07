The US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the “Belt and Road Initiative”. Photo: AP
China’s belt and road trade strategy could determine the design of Boeing’s new 797 plane
- Initiative could encourage a meeting of minds on requirements for new plane type, Boeing marketing chief says
- US manufacturer sees potential for an aircraft that would make more routes viable between nations involved in the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
Beijing has been accused of creating huge financial problems for countries, like Sri Lanka, that join its belt and road scheme. Photo: AP
China’s top diplomat says 40 state leaders will attend belt and road forum in April
- Meeting will welcome representatives of more than 100 countries, Yang Jiechi says
- Politburo member dismisses claims infrastructure plan creates debt traps for Beijing’s partners
