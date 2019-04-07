Channels

Paul Tse, a legislator and chairman of Easy Planet, shows off the new SuperCap taxi-hailing app last week. Photo: Nora Tam
Transport

Clash of taxi apps: Hong Kong ride-hailing rivalries set to intensify as lawmaker Paul Tse’s SuperCab and taxi industry’s eTaxi arrive to take on Uber

  • Lawmaker Paul Tse rolls out new app he hopes can revolutionise taxi sector
  • Also to launch this month is eTaxi, with strong support from cabbies
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 5:43pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:06pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Paul Tse, a legislator and chairman of Easy Planet, shows off the new SuperCap taxi-hailing app last week. Photo: Nora Tam
The rising number of complaints against taxi drivers is alarming, a lawmaker says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Complaints against Hong Kong’s taxi drivers hit record 11,000 in 2018 with bad driving, longer routes and overcharging among gripes

  • Industry group pins some of the blame on miscommunication between cabbies and passengers
  • Number of complaints has more than doubled over past 15 years
Topic |   Hong Kong taxis
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Published: 9:02pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:01pm, 21 Mar, 2019

The rising number of complaints against taxi drivers is alarming, a lawmaker says. Photo: Sam Tsang
