Emilie Potvin, Uber’s head of policy for North Asia, believes the success of the new service proves there is a desire for something different in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
New Uber Flash service in Hong Kong racks up 180,000 requests in first month despite taxi partner pulling out over threats to family
- Ride-hailing app’s business ‘growing nicely’ says regional head, but industry still opposed to company’s existence
- Number of journeys less than 1 per cent of almost 27 million taxi rides taken in city every month
Topic | Transport and logistics
Emilie Potvin, Uber’s head of policy for North Asia, believes the success of the new service proves there is a desire for something different in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong