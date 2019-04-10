Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Emilie Potvin, Uber’s head of policy for North Asia, believes the success of the new service proves there is a desire for something different in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

New Uber Flash service in Hong Kong racks up 180,000 requests in first month despite taxi partner pulling out over threats to family

  • Ride-hailing app’s business ‘growing nicely’ says regional head, but industry still opposed to company’s existence
  • Number of journeys less than 1 per cent of almost 27 million taxi rides taken in city every month
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Published: 4:02pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:05pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Emilie Potvin, Uber’s head of policy for North Asia, believes the success of the new service proves there is a desire for something different in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.