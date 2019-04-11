The MTR Corporation released its annual report on Thursday, detailing what executives were paid last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Former MTR Corp boss has bonus slashed but still gets HK$11.8 million, despite year of scandal at troubled Hong Kong rail operator
- Former CEO takes 22 per cent hit after city’s leader says there must be no golden handshakes
- Annual report reveals four top official were paid a total of HK$31.1 million in 2018
