Between January and April, the airline’s cabin crew numbers fell by 70. Photo: Winson Wong
More than 100 employees have left troubled Hong Kong Airlines in past three months but carrier insists few departures were through compulsory job cuts
- Difference in staff levels is mainly because of resignations and natural attrition, a spokeswoman says
- City’s third biggest airline is reportedly seeking cash injection of HK$2 billion to ensure it keeps its licence
The carrier has gone from one problem to another in recent months. Photo: Airbus.
Troubled Hong Kong Airlines told to submit ‘concrete plans’ to city’s licensing authority on improving financial health
- Call is just latest in series of moves by Air Transport Licensing Authority in relation to cash-strapped carrier
- Airline has faced numerous challenges in recent months including lawsuits and an exodus of top managers
