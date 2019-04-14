Channels

Between January and April, the airline’s cabin crew numbers fell by 70. Photo: Winson Wong
Transport

More than 100 employees have left troubled Hong Kong Airlines in past three months but carrier insists few departures were through compulsory job cuts

  • Difference in staff levels is mainly because of resignations and natural attrition, a spokeswoman says
  • City’s third biggest airline is reportedly seeking cash injection of HK$2 billion to ensure it keeps its licence
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 8:00am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:22am, 14 Apr, 2019

