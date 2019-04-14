A light rail train and a medium-sized truck collided on Sunday morning on a crossing at Tin Ha Road, near Chung Uk Tsuen. Photo: Facebook
Light rail service in Hong Kong disrupted after train and truck collide, injuring three passengers
- Accident happened on Tin Ha Road at the section near Chung Uk Tsuen
- Four lines had to be diverted and skip the section between Lam Tei and Hung Shui Kiu stops
Topic | Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
A light rail train and a medium-sized truck collided on Sunday morning on a crossing at Tin Ha Road, near Chung Uk Tsuen. Photo: Facebook