Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A light rail train and a medium-sized truck collided on Sunday morning on a crossing at Tin Ha Road, near Chung Uk Tsuen. Photo: Facebook
Transport

Light rail service in Hong Kong disrupted after train and truck collide, injuring three passengers

  • Accident happened on Tin Ha Road at the section near Chung Uk Tsuen
  • Four lines had to be diverted and skip the section between Lam Tei and Hung Shui Kiu stops
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Published: 10:52am, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:52am, 14 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A light rail train and a medium-sized truck collided on Sunday morning on a crossing at Tin Ha Road, near Chung Uk Tsuen. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.