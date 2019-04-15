The Peak Tram is a 131-year-old ride that initially carried British businessmen and Chinese workers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s Peak Tram expects surge in visitors after HK$684 million revamp to shorten queuing times and increase capacity of iconic ride
- Designers working on fresh look for sixth edition of tram cars that can carry almost twice as many passengers
- Other changes include slashing queuing times to just 17 minutes from 90 on weekends, and an art installation at entrance
