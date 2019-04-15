Channels

Heavy traffic on Des Voeux Road Central in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
Transport

After a stop-start history, Hong Kong is restarting a road-pricing plan for traffic-clogged Central

  • Proposals for electronic road pricing have been made since the 1980s
  • Government must win over public after decades of disappointment
Topic |   Traffic and road safety in Hong Kong
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Published: 8:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:23am, 15 Apr, 2019

Hong Kong’s government wants to change the tolls on the city’s cross-harbour tunnels. That has turned out to be more difficult that it sounds. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Dropping cross-harbour tunnel toll plan for second time ‘does not weaken Hong Kong government’, says leader Carrie Lam

  • City chief insists dropping the motion for a second time shows administration ‘willing to come up with solutions to the city’s problems’
  • Plan to lower some charges and raise others has run into opposition
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Published: 1:08pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 26 Mar, 2019

