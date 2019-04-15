Heavy traffic on Des Voeux Road Central in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
After a stop-start history, Hong Kong is restarting a road-pricing plan for traffic-clogged Central
- Proposals for electronic road pricing have been made since the 1980s
- Government must win over public after decades of disappointment
Hong Kong’s government wants to change the tolls on the city’s cross-harbour tunnels. That has turned out to be more difficult that it sounds. Photo: Roy Issa
Dropping cross-harbour tunnel toll plan for second time ‘does not weaken Hong Kong government’, says leader Carrie Lam
- City chief insists dropping the motion for a second time shows administration ‘willing to come up with solutions to the city’s problems’
- Plan to lower some charges and raise others has run into opposition
