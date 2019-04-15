Channels

A Jet Airways plane is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Collapse of Jet Airways ‘bad for everyone’ as cost of flight to India soars, making it cheaper to fly to London than Delhi

  • Carrier had 25 per cent of market flying to Delhi, and 32 per cent on Mumbai route
  • Cathay Pacific and Air India now dominate market, with cost of ticket likely to skyrocket as a result
Danny Lee

Danny Lee  

Published: 10:00am, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:58am, 15 Apr, 2019

A disused Air India passenger plane which fell from a ground transporter while being moved near Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. India’s aviation sector is going through a rough patch. Photo: AFP
Economics

Jet Airways in tailspin, nosedive at IndiGo. New Delhi must stop India’s aviation sector crashing – or face election turbulence

  • In just months, India’s domestic aviation sector has gone from being the world’s fastest growing to a chaos in which over 1 in 7 planes are grounded
  • As disgruntled passengers head to the polls, New Delhi must engineer a course correction and quick
Vasudevan Sridharan

Vasudevan Sridharan  

Published: 4:45pm, 14 Apr, 2019

Updated: 5:44pm, 14 Apr, 2019

