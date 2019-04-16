Hong Kong Airlines is the city’s third largest carrier. Photo: Reuters
Troubled Hong Kong Airlines gets lifeline again from authorities for more time to present fifth finance plan, as it vows to keep flights going over Easter
- Licensing authority demands ‘further clarifications’ and ‘concrete plan’ after fourth meeting
- With reported losses last year of HK$3 billion, fate of company has been laid bare
Topic | Hong Kong Airlines
Hong Kong Airlines is the city’s third largest carrier. Photo: Reuters